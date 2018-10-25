Politics US "won't blindly accept any Kosovo agreement" US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Matthew Palmer says there are "no red lines in the process of the dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia." Source: Beta Thursday, October 25, 2018 | 13:32 Tweet Share (Tanjug/AP)

He told Pristina-based Zeri that the US will not blindly accept any agreement reached by the two parties - but did not rule out the possibility of "territorial exchanve or border corrections" as possible options.

Palmer said the presidents would have to make sure the agreement goes through respective approving mechanisms and there will be involvement of parliaments "in both countries."



According to him, a future agreement should be "a multidimensional deal that apart from the political aspect would also include that of security, economy, trade, cultural issues, property."



Palmer stressed that the us remain determined for Kosovo's statehood and that the issue of the status in not a topic of discussions with Serbia.



As for "transformation of the Kosovo Security Force (KSF) into an army," "Palmer "it will be a several-year-long process as the governments of Kosovo and the US have agreed."