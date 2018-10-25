Politics "Red light from Brussels - Albanophobia, only explanation" Enver Hoxhaj claims Pristina should "review its relations with the EU if a positive decision on visa liberalization is not taken this year." Source: Tanjug Thursday, October 25, 2018 | 11:53 Tweet Share (EPA, file, illustration)

According to the deputy Kosovo PM, the only explanation would be "a type of Albanophobia among certain European capitals and we would really need to look into how we behave in relation to the EU."

Speaking for Pristina-based Zeri, Hoxhaj added that "the EU has no reason not to conclude this process."



He said that unless visas are lifted by the end of the year, "the EU would become an institution that cannot be trusted."