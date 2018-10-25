Politics "International law died when NATO attacked Serbia" Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin emphasized in Beijing that after NATO bombed Serbia without a UN Security Council decision, international law died. Source: Tanjug Thursday, October 25, 2018 | 09:51 Tweet Share (Tanjug/Serbian MoD, file)

"Even today there is pressure for Kosovo to be admitted to Interpol or UNESCO. How can Interpol preserve its reputation if it shares its data about drug dealers with Pristina, from where the most powerful drug clans come," Vulin asked in his address at the first plenary session of the 8th International Xiangshan Forum for Defense.

"All of you who have recognized Kosovo, as a consequence of force, think again, because everything that has been done to my country can be done to yours. When force becomes the law, you will never know when it will apply to you, too," he said.



The minister also drew attention to the fact that today Serbia faces a special challenge which is also the biggest security threat in the Balkans, and that is "Greater Albania".



"In order for it to be created, it must tear apart Serbia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and even Greece. Those who thought that Islamic terrorism can satiate itself with the Serb people, are on the path of repeating that mistake. If in the dialogue, which on behalf of Serbia with Pristine is bravely and wisely led by President Vucic, there is no solution acceptable to both sides, and if powers try to create 'Greater Albania', then the Balkans will flare up once more. And that fire will burn not only in the Balkans," Vulin said.



According to him, most security threats that affect Europe today are the result of a unipolar world where force in itself is an excuse for itself, which has led to the death of international law.



"If we do not revive international law, our lives will not be worth living," Vulin said at a gathering where he participated at the invitation of the People's Defense Minister of China.



The minister pointed out that the region of Southeast Europe, like most of the world today, is affected by Islamic fundamentalism, the migrant crisis and the return of a unipolar mentality, "and all of our problems can fit into one sentence - the death of international law."



The Serbian Defense Minister concluded his presentation by saying that we all must oppose a unipolar world if we want to remain free.



This year's 8th International Xiangshan Security Forum in Beijing, China, gathered around 500 delegates from 72 countries and international organizations.