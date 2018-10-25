Politics Serbian consulate in Seville for stronger Serbia-Spain ties First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivica Dacic spoke on Wednesday in Seville with the city’s Mayor Juan Espadas Cejas. Source: srbija.gov.rs Thursday, October 25, 2018 | 09:24 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

According to the Serbian government, Dacic "expressed desire for a better linking of the peoples of the two countries."

During the talks that are part of Dacic’s visit on the opening of the Consulate of the Republic of Serbia in Seville, Dacic underlined that Serbia continues with the spreading of the network of consulates, with honorary consuls as their head.



He underlined that our country realised that it would be good to open a consulate in Seville so that we can connect even more closely at the political, cultural and economic level.



At the official ceremony, Dacic presented Juan Manuel Contreras a document confirming his appointment as Honorary Consul of the Republic of Serbia in Seville, with the jurisdiction for the Autonomous Region of Andalusia.