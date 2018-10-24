Politics Serbian FM on three-day visit to Spain First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivica Dacic will be in Spain October 24-26 October, the Serbian government has announced. Source: Tanjug, srbija.gov.rs Wednesday, October 24, 2018 | 16:52 Tweet Share (mfa.gov.rs)

Dacic will attend the opening of the Consulate of Serbia in Seville, while in Malaga he will participate in the OSCE Mediterranean Conference.

The opening ceremony of the Consulate, with Honorary Consul Juan Manuel Contreras, will be held on October 24.



Dacic will participate in the OSCE Mediterranean Conference on October25-26 in Malaga.



The main topics of the conference are energy security and ecological cooperation, as well as the importance of sustainable economic development.



The conference will be opened by Slovakia's Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak, OSCE Secretary General Tomas Greminger, Spain's Foreign Minister Josep Borrell Fontelles and Secretary General of the Mediterranean Union Naser Kamel.