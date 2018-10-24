Politics "I hope Montenegrin officers know where they are" Montenegro, which has joined KFOR, should know that this mission was established on the basis of UN Resolution 1244. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, October 24, 2018 | 10:42 Tweet Share (Tanjug/Serbian MoD, file)

And this resolution does not mention "the state of Kosovo," says Serbian Defense Minister Vulin.

He thus responded to his Montenegrin counterpart Predrag Boskovic, who said that Kosovo was "a sovereign state."



"Members of the KFOR mission must be status neutral and therefore statements made by the Montenegrin minister of defense about supporting the state of Kosovo are not in accordance with the KFOR mission. I hope that Montenegro knows it has sent its officers to the KFOR mission, not to the Kosovo Security Forces," said Vulin.



By supporting the unrecognized Kosovo state, the defense minister of Montenegro is undermining the trust of Serbs in KFOR - "and that's too high a price to pay for the participation of two (Montenegrin) staff officers," Vulin said in Beijing, where he is attending a security forum at the invitation of the defense minister of China, a press release said.