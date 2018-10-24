Politics "4 countries want to keep any talk of Kosovo away from UN" Four countries are endeavoring to keep "any story about Kosovo and Metohija, including Pristina's steps to form an 'army', away from the UN Security Council." Source: Tanjug Wednesday, October 24, 2018 | 10:03 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

Belgrade-based daily Vecernje Novosti writes on Wednesday that these are the UK, the US, France, and Sweden.

According to the paper, these four countries are trying to prevent including in the agenda of the next session of the Council, to be scheduled for November 8, a discussion about the situation in the southern Serbian province.



Previously, Secretary-General Antony Geuterres' report on the situation in Kosovo and Metohija (the work of the UN mission UNMIK) was supposed to be on the agenda in August but the UK, which was the head of the Council at that time, refused to discuss it.



Their ignoring of the topic was followed by Washington, and so the situation in Kosovo and Metohija was also not considered in September, when the US had the Council presidency.



In the meantime, this rotating position came to China, which plans to put both reports on the province that Guterres filed in in the intervening period on the agenda of the next session.



However, the agenda has not yet been adopted, and the US, the US, France, and Sweden, are trying to once again skip debating the problems in Kosovo.



For this reason, Serbia is in constant touch with China, and since the establishment of the agenda is a technical rather than a political issue, it cannot be vetoed and is adopted by a simple majority. This means that the Russian or the Chinese vote carries the same weight as the other 13 members who currently make up the Council - nine of which have recognized Kosovo.