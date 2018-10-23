Politics Austria plans to open at least of 3 Serbia's EU chapters Austria, which holds the rotating EU presidency, plans to organize the 9th EU-Serbia intergovernmental conference on December 10. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, October 23, 2018 | 16:43 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

A spokesman of the Austrian presidency says Vienna is hoping to open at least three new chapters in Serbia's EU accession talks.

The working bodies of the EU Council gave progressed the furthest in three negotiating chapters: 9, 17, and 18.



Serbia and the European Commission also submitted to the Council negotiating positions for chapters 2 and 4.



Serbia, on the previous, 8th Intergovernmental Conference held on June 25 in Luxembourg, opened two new chapters in the accession negotiations with the EU.



At present, Serbia has a total of 35 chapters, of which 14 open chapters, and two temporarily closed.