Politics Kosovo, Interpol, son, drugs, guns, and of course conspiracy Although Pristina is investing great efforts to be accepted into Interpol, the plan suffers from he behavior of the son of the Kosovo secret service's chief. Source: sput Tuesday, October 23, 2018 | 11:31

Namely, Sputnik is citing Pristina-based (Albanian language) daily Gazeta Express, which said that the person in question, Shpend Maxhuni, was found in possession of illegal weapons and drugs in a car, "about ten days ago."

According to the Pristina daily, this has been stated by an unnamed representative of the authorities who is involved in the proceeding, while a member of the Assembly from the most influential opposition party, the Alliance for Kosovo, Anton Kuni says that by making this case public, the police jeopardized Pristina's bid to join the international police organization.



Gazeta Express further writes that Kosovo police and prosecution are working on "freeing up suspicions that the weapons and drugs found belong to the son of the head of the secret service, because that could create additional problems to Kosovo's Interpol membership."



However, the paper's unnamed source claims that releasing the 20-year-old from responsibility could turn into a scandal of its own - and an obstacle for Kosovo's Interpol membership.



Meanwhile, Interpol's General Assembly will meet on November 20 in the United Arab Emirates.



Over in Pristina, PM Haradinaj fears that the case had been "planted" to harm the head of the special service, while President Thaci, who has always been close to Maxhuni, is advising patience until the case has been fully investigated.