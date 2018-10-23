Politics Serbs need UNMIK in Kosovo - PM tells UNMIK head Prime Minister Ana Brnabic received on Monday in Belgrade Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General and Head of the UN Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK) Zahir Tanin. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, October 23, 2018 | 09:22 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

According to the Serbian government, Brnabic "pointed out to the importance of further uninterrupted presence and operation of that mission in order to create conditions for a normal and dignified life our people in the province."

Brnabic said that tension has grown in recent months as a result of frequent provocation and incidents in Kosovo and Metohija and expressed the expectation that UNMIK reports in the following period will reflect more the real situation and everyday problems faced by Serbs and other non-Albanian communities.



She said that she hopes that UN Security Council sessions will continue to be held with the same dynamic in the current format and expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that the regular session on the work of UNMIK, in August this year, was not included in the UN Security Council's work programme.



The UNMIK Head underlined that the task of this mission is to inform objectively and regularly about the state of affairs on the ground and to assist UN institutions with its reports, but also those of the EU, under whose auspices the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina is taking place.



He expressed concern over frequent incidents in Kosovo and Metohija in previous months and condemned yesterday's stoning of buses with Serbs in the municipality of Istok, and called on the relevant institutions to investigate the case and bring the perpetrators to justice.



Brnabic also pointed to the inadmissibility of forming the Kosovo Army, which is in opposition to UN Resolution 1244, and assessed that such a move would further destabilise and disrupt the security situation in the province and the region.



The prime minister stated that Serbia is honestly committed to the policy of peace, economic progress and prosperity, and to finding a compromise and sustainable solution for Kosovo and Metohija, which would significantly contribute to stability, security and trust in the region.



To that end, Serbia is committed to dialogue as the only way to find a long-term sustainable solution, the Prime Minister said, adding that dialogue must be continued.