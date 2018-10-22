Politics Vucic talks about "hardest moments of his career" 10 years since the founding of the ruling SNS, Aleksandar Vucic says the hardest moments in his political career were being afraid of the citizens' reaction. Source: Beta Monday, October 22, 2018 | 17:09 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

Vucic, now Serbia's president - whose party came to be as an offshoot of the Serb Radicals (SRS) in 2008 - said these moments had to do with "the signing" of the (EU-brokered 2013 Kosovo) Brussels agreement, and the reduction of salaries and pensions.

In an interview with the Belgrade-based tabloid Kurir, citited by Beta, agency - Vucic said on Monday that "one of the most difficult moments" since the founding of his party was when he went to Kosovska Mitrovica to explain to the citizens there "the signing of the Brussels agreement."



"I was greeted with shouts and whistles, but I promised that we would stick to that agreement and, as you can see, we are sticking to it, and Pristina is running away from it. Even then I knew I was making a difficult decision that could cost me, but I did not run away from it, it turned out that I was right," Vucic said.



In his words, his second tough decision was to reduce wages and pensions, and the adoption of a new Labor Law, since that would have made him appear "guilty and convicted" to everyone - but added that thanks to that decision, the state finances had been consolidated.



Vucic's assessment is that citizens have now "began to value themselves more, our history and our sufferings" - because the anniversaries of the NATO bombing in 1999, the (1995) expulsion of Serbs from Croatia after "Operation Storm" - and "the sufferings in the (Croatian WW2 death camp for Serbs, Jews, and Roma) Jasenovac" are now being marked.