Politics "UN chief saw US letter on Kosovo and is considering it" UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is considering an American initiative to launch an exit strategy for the UN mission in Kosovo (UNMIK). Source: Beta Friday, October 19, 2018 | 11:42

This was told to Beta agency at the headquarters of the world organization in New York on Friday.

Asked if the UN chief had received a letter from now former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, and what are further procedures and possible steps, a spokesman for the UN secretary-general said that for the time being they can say "the secretary-general saw the letter and is considering it."



In the letter, dated October 9, Haley requested the launch of an exit strategy for UNMIK, which Belgrade assessed as an initiative for the mission to leave Kosovo.



President Aleksandar Vucic said on Wednesday that the departure of UNMIK, as well as the formation of a Kosovo army, would lead Serbia into a "terribly difficult position" where it would "have no choice but to protect its people (land)")