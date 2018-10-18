Politics Prime minister speaks after Dublin Regulation death threat Serbian PM Ana Brnabic has denied that Serbia is a signatory to the Dublin Regulation on accepting those migrants who have no basis of staying in the EU. Source: B92, Beta, Tanjug, Prva TV Thursday, October 18, 2018 | 15:29 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

Posting on Twitter on Thursday, Brnabic said that "such a thing was not possible, anyway."

"I see that some @SavezZaSRB (opposition Alliance for Serbia) have difficulties with reading comprehension, so I plead with others to tell them what this is about. The Dublin Regulation concerns EU members - (while non-members) Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, Lichtenstein (respect it). Serbia has not, nor can it, initial it. The truth with you people is an overrated category? Threats, on the other hand, are not," the prime minister tweeted on Thursday.



Earlier, opposition Dveri member of the Assembly of Serbia (deputy) Srdjan Nogo took to YouTube to accuse Brnabic and President Aleksandar Vucic of being worthy of "hanging on Terazije (square in central Belgrade) - if it's true Brnabic signed the Dublin Regulation with the EU that would bring 1.2 million migrants to Serbia."



Other opposition politicians, such as LDP and DS leaders, condemned these threats, as did Serbia's top state officials.



The Higher Public Prosecution in Belgrade meanwhile launched pre-investigating procedures into the threats Nogo made against the PM and the president.