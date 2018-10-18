Politics "There's fascists everywhere" - officials on death threats Representatives of Serbia's authorities on Thursday reacted to the death threats against top officials made by an opposition politician. Source: Tanjug, Prva TV Thursday, October 18, 2018 | 12:13 Tweet Share Ana Brnabic (Tanjug)

Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin said this morning that there are fascists in every country "that want to bring down the government in the streets and kill, it's just that only on Serbia they are not held responsible for their threats and violence."

"Dveri, who assault women, and their coalition partners, who want to rape them, can say and think nothing other. What's unclear is how the judiciary calmly observes threats of death, rape, the encouraging of coups - and holds nobody responsible," Vulin said.



Vice President of the Main Board of the ruling SNS Marko Djuric said he expects the authorities to urgently react to open death threats made against the president and the prime minister - "because the public call to violence that Dveri deputy (member of the National Assembly) has made with no hesitation is undoubtedly an attack on the state and the state order."



Djuric warned that the opposition in Serbia has started making threats of rapes and hangings "with ease - encouraged by the fact that the level of democracy and personal freedoms has never been greater before the SNS came to power" - but also stressed that "such a thing is impermissible in any democratic state."



One of PM's deputies, Zorana Mihajlovic, condemned in the strongest terms the death threats, and called on the authorities to react.



"I will always react and protect everyone from those who base their policies on violence, insults, defamation and rudeness. This threat of death by Dveri has once again demonstrated what policy the opposition Alliance for Serbia stands for," Mihajlovic said in a statement.



President of the Serbian National Assembly Maja Gojkovic expects that all parliamentary groups will today condemn the death threats made against President Aleksandar Vucic and Prime Minister Ana Brnabic.



"We have to condemn such behavior, but not as inappropriate, because that is too mild a word. Also, certain prosecution authorities should consider it and see if there are elements of a criminal offense here. He (Srdjan Nogo of Dveri) can be a deputy as much as he likes, but this threat has been made publicly through the media," Gojkovic told TV Prva.