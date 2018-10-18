Politics Serbia and Austria as important economic partners Prime Minister Ana Brnabic spoke on Wednesday in Belgrade with President of the Republic of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen. Source: srbija.gov.rs Thursday, October 18, 2018 | 10:26 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

Brnabic thanked him for the continued support to Serbia in the process of European integration, as well as the firm stance on the necessity of Western Balkans' integration into the EU, the government announced.

Serbia is an important partner to Austria, which we want to see in the European Union, said Bellen and reiterated that the issue of Western Balkans integration is one of the most important issues during the Austrian presidency of the Council of the European Union.



Brnabic pointed out that Serbia and Austria are important economic partners, recalling that a large number of Austrian companies operate in our country and that with investments worth more than EUR 3 billion, they employ about 20,000 workers.



The Austrian president assessed that Austrian companies are satisfied with the business operations in Serbia and added that the cooperation of the two countries will go towards further intensification of economic cooperation and the arrival of new companies on the Serbian market.



He praised Serbia's success in economic reforms and pointed out that Serbia has given an exceptional example to many countries, including Austria, in achieving high growth rates, economic stability and economic recovery.



The prime minister assessed that for further progress, achieving long-term fiscal stabilization, stable economy and job creation, a stable and secure region is necessary.



In this regard, Brnabic explained that Serbia is making great efforts and is ready to work on a compromise and sustainable solution for Kosovo and Metohija through dialogue with Pristina, because this is in the interest of stability of the whole region.



The prime minister recalled that Serbia has fulfilled its obligations under the Brussels Agreement and expects the Pristina side to take a responsible approach to the implementation of the agreed.



Brnabic especially thanked for the assistance Austria has made in establishing dual education and digitizing the economy of Serbia through projects of the two chambers of commerce and the Austrian Development Agency.