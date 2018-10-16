Politics Dacic: I know they West is eavesdropping on us Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic says he "knows that some western powers are eavesdropping on conversations held by top state top officials in Serbia." Source: Prva TV Tuesday, October 16, 2018 | 09:41 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file)

But, as the Belgrade media writes, it does not bother Dacic in the least - because this government "has nothing to hide from the people."

"I have all my conversations in my cabinet. I have no fear from it, because we are not hiding anything we say to each other from anyone. Serbia does not lead a dual policy... The advantage is that whatever we talk about everything, we talk about publicly, too," he said.



Nevertheless, Dacic assessed that "spying is a major and serious problem that security services should seriously deal with."