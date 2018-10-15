Politics CEEC-China (16+1) countries ministers to meet in Belgrade The Third summit of transport ministers of China and 16 countries of Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) will be held in Belgrade on 15-17 October. Source: srbija.gov.rs Monday, October 15, 2018 | 15:18 Tweet Share

In the same period, the Third Forum of the mayors of capitals of the participating countries in the mechanism of cooperation between the People's Republic of China and 16 countries of CEE will be held in Belgrade.

The speakers at the opening of the summit will be Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure Zorana Mihajlovic, who will be the host of the event and Minister of Mining and Energy and National Coordinator for Cooperation of China and countries of Central and Eastern Europe Aleksandar Antic.



Other speakers will be representative of the Chinese Secretariat for Cooperation with CEE countries from Beijing Li Jude, Mayor of Belgrade Zoran Radojicic, Vice Mayor of Beijing Wang Hong, Minister of Transport of China Li Xiaopeng and President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic.