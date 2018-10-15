Politics "Freedom of media foundation of democracy, pluralism" Freedom of expression is the foundation of democracy and pluralism. Source: Beta Monday, October 15, 2018 | 12:28 Tweet Share Sem Fabrizi (Tanjug)

And the role of public broadcasters in a fast changing media landscape is of key importance, EU Delegation to Serbia chief Sem Fabrizi said on Octorber 12 at the opening of a workshop on investigative journalism for reporters from the region's public broadcasters at the Serbian Broadcasting Corporation.

The EU will invest EUR 1.5 million in a two-year project whose purpose is to contribute to reforms and the professional development of public media broadcasters in the Western Balkans in order to spike the production of pluralist, independent and credible programming content.



Fabrizi stressed that the project was being implemented at the regional level in order to advance the capacity of public broadcasters in investigative journalism, which is the "essence" of journalism.



The head of the EU Delegation of Serbia recalled that the EU had been cooperating with the Serbian Broadcasting Corporation and Radio Television Vojvodina since 2000, and that the two networks had received EUR 5.4 million for numerous projects from Brussels in that time.



"Thanks to this project, journalists will be better prepared to create higher quality content and best serve the public," Fabrizi said.



He also stated that the idea of the project was to bolster the public broadcaster to provide better content and a better product to the public.