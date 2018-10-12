Politics Russia supports "only Serbia's Constitution, and UNSCR 1244" Russia will support any decision regarding Kosovo backed by the Serb people, that0s in line with the Serbian Constitution and UNSC Resolution 1244. Source: Tanjug Friday, October 12, 2018 | 11:55 Tweet Share Moscow (Thinkstock)

This was assessed at a meeting held by Minister of Innovation and Technological Development Nenad Popovic and Chairman of the Foreign Policy Committee of the Council of the Russian Federation Konstantin Kosachev.

Popovic expressed his gratitude to Russia and President Vladimir Putin for the principled support of this country in preserving the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Serbia.



"We are grateful to Russia for respecting international law and the position that it will only support a solution for Kosovo within the Constitution of the Republic of Serbia and (UN Security Council) Resolution 1244," Popovic said, adding that "only such a solution guarantees the preservation of peace and the economic future for the Serbs and for the Albanians in Kosovo," his ministry said.



Kosachev pointed out that the Serb people in Kosovo can count on Russia's support.



"My message to the Serbs in Kosovo that Russia stands with the Serb people and with Serbia," Kosachev said, adding that Russia will remain consistent in respecting international law and Resolution 1244 that recognizes Kosovo as an integral and inalienable part of Serbia.



Popovic and Kosachev discussed ways to provide greater economic assistance to the Serb community in Kosovo, assessing that the economic perspective is crucial for the Serbs' survival and return to Kosovo, a statement said.