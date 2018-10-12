Politics Serbia receives status of associate member of Francophonie At the meeting of permanent members of the International Organisation of La Francophonie, Serbia has been granted associate member status. Source: srbija.gov.rs Friday, October 12, 2018 | 10:48 Tweet Share (Serbian MFA)

First Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic announced this on Thursday in Yerevan.

Following the completion of the first day of the XVII Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Francophonie, attended by 80 states as permanent members, associates or observers, Dacic said that Serbia was granted the associate status unanimously, by all permanent members, of whom there are more than 50.



He said that he used this meeting to hold a number of bilateral meetings with representatives of several countries, with whom he discussed the issues that matter most to us, such as the Kosovo issue.



In our talks with representatives of other countries, we have achieved very important agreements regarding our most important issues, which is a matter of territorial integrity and we have a great understanding of these countries for the position of Serbia, Dacic underlined.



Dacic said that he expects that the number of states that recognised the independent Kosovo falls below 100 by the end of this year.