Politics "Peole are in favor of border with Kosovo," say president Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic emphasized that he is always ready to discuss all compromise solutions and offer it to our people. Source: Tanjug Thursday, October 11, 2018 | 14:47 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

He also pointed out that this is not in sign in terms the issue of Kosovo and Metohija.

Responding to a journalist's question about what happened since his last visit to Kraljevo, when he announced that he would present to citizens a solution for Kosovo, and then, recently, said that his policy had been defeated, Vucic said that what he thought might have been the solution met with a general public opposition in Serbia.



"As from those who are in favor of a wholy independent Kosovo, so from those heroes who have led to an independent Kosovo, who once suddenly became great brave heroes, although they do not go to Kosovska Mitrovica, Zubin Potok, who prefer to have their pictures taken in New York and London, to send their children there ... I'm not talking about those who went heir in dire financial situtation, but about those who do it, so that they can enjoy and live there much better than everyone else, not only our citizens, but also people who live in these countries," Vucic said.



He says he's "used to it and learned it, but he's sorry for that, too."



"I think my idea of ​​a compromise solution was much better for the future of Serbia. You will evaluate it in 15 or 20 years,"he stressed.



He said that, whever happens in the meantime, at any time, he would go out again to the people and say it.



"At this moment I have nothing to say. I think that is a fair and responsible approach," he said.



Vucic noted that the people practically say that all of Kosovo should remain this way, that we need borders on Jarinje and Brnjak.



"If the people say so, what can I do. I cannot go against the will of the people, you have to agree and respect the will of the people. But I want the people to keep saying that I was in favor of a different solution, so someone in the public will remember in 20 years that we could have done more and better. Most will not, because people do not acknowledge their mistakes, and others' are put up there, measures with incredible ease," he concluded.

