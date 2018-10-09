Politics Serbian and Kazakh presidents exchange state decorations President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has awarded Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic with the Order of Friendship, 1st Degree. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, October 9, 2018 | 09:33 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

The ceremony took place after the two leaders met at the presidential palace in Astana.

Nazarbayev pointed to the friendship between the two countries and the contribution of the president of Serbia to the strengthening of ties between them.



Vucic then presented Nazarbayev with the Order of the Republic of Serbia 1st Degree.



Vucic pointed out that this highest Serbian state decoration has so far been received only by Russian and Chinese leaders.



"Besides presidents Putin and Xi, you are the third president to receive this order. I present it to you for the contribution that you have made to build friendship between our two countries, as well as to preserve the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Serbia," Vucic said.



Following the ceremonies, the heads of state continued their meeting in an expanded composition, after which they will address the media.



This is the third official visit of the president of Serbia to Kazakhstan.