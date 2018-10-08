Politics NATO chief visiting Serbia President Aleksandar Vucic and NATO general secretary Jens Stoltenberg will discuss cooperation between Serbia and NATO in Belgrade on Monday. Source: Beta Monday, October 8, 2018 | 09:40 Tweet Share Stoltenberg is welcomed on Saturday in Belgrade by Defense Minister Vulin (Tanjug)

The main topics will be the development of relations between Serbia and NATO, NATO's priorities in the Western Balkans, the future of KFOR in Kosovo and the contribution of NATO to the process of modernizing the Army of Serbia, Beta reported.

They will also weigh which areas show potential for more cooperation and what the practical benefits are for the citizens of Serbia and the region, the organizer of the meeting, the Belgrade Security Forum, said in a press release.



Vucic and Stoltenberg will talk about what Serbia wants to accomplish through cooperation with NATO, priorities and how the Serbian public's negative perception of NATO can change, the Belgrade Security Forum said.



Stoltenberg and Vucic will attend the opening of the Serbia 2018 emergency rescue exercise, co-organized by the Interior Ministry of Serbia and the Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Center, a specialized NATO agency, on Monday.