Politics FM doesn't believe Thaci and Haradinaj will be arrested Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic says he doesn't believe that Kosovo president and PM Hashim Thaci and Ramush Haradinaj will be arrested for KLA crimes. Source: Beta Friday, October 5, 2018 | 11:04 Tweet Share (Tanjug/MFA, file)

Dacic assessed that this was proof that Western powers are keeping the two former leaders of the KLA ("Kosovo Liberation Army") "in the game."

Dacic told Radio Television Serbia (RTS) that he had information from Sheveningen about "prison cells being urgently freed up" - but that he did not believe that Thaci and Haradinaj would be arrested.



"I do not believe that it will happen now, it is proof that they are being kept in the game, that they are puppets who will obey. Alright - if they are your puppets and you will keep them on a leash for some reason, then encourage them to come to a compromise (on Kosovo). Do not say you have no influence in Kosovo," Dacic said.



As he explained, empty prison cells in The Hague are now needed "either because of Rwanda, or because of Kosovo."