Politics Thaci says "everyone dreams about unification with Albania" The president of the provisional Kosovo institutions, Hasim Thaci, says "the dream of everyone is national unification with Albania." Source: Tanjug Friday, October 5, 2018 | 10:20 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file)

"Is unification with Albania also not a strategic goal? Albanians will be together in the Euro-Atlantic family, NATO and the EU, but of course everyone knows the dream of Albanians," Thaci told the broadcaster TV Dukagjini, Pristina-based paper Telegrafi is reporting.

According to him, the idea of "border correction" does not imply "exchange of territory - and there will be no discussion about exchange, partition, or a community with executive powers."



Thaci claims that "the European perspective of Serbia will force that country to accept his idea of border correction." He said that there was "no problem with the change of the state flag in case of unification" with the so-called Presevo valley - an area in the southern parts of central Serbia.



"They will not hate for changing it. If Presevo, Medvedja and Bujanovac join us, we will adjust the flag," said Thaci.