Politics "Germans put Serb minister back in Kosovo government" A Serb member of the Kosovo government, Dalibor Jevtic, on Thursday attended a meeting of that government, Pristina-based Koha.net website is reporting. Source: Tanjug Friday, October 5, 2018 | 09:51

Jevtic and all other members of the Kosovo government from the Serb List submitted their resignations back in March, after the arrest of Office for Kosovo and Metohija chief Marko Djuric, and have not taken part in any of its sessions since.

The website states that the return of ministers from Serb List was influenced by a German delegation currently visiting Pristina.



According to the report, the delegation includes Thomas Silberhorn, state secretary in the German Ministry of Defense, and Maria Flachsbarth, state secretary in the German Ministry of Economic Cooperation.



But Jevtic's office denied this later in the day in a statement sent to Tanjug, saying that he showed up at the government HQ to attend a meeting with the German delegation, not in order to take part in the work of the said government, and that his status as minister remains unchanged.