Politics PM receives World Bank official Prime Minister Ana Brnabic met on Thursday in Belgrade with World Bank Country Director for the Western Balkans Region Linda Van Gelder. Source: srbija.gov.rs Thursday, October 4, 2018 | 16:44

(Tanjug)

Brnabic and Van Gelder spoke about structural reforms, economic results, and the implementation of ongoing projects in cooperation with that bank and plans for future cooperation.

At the meeting, Brnabic presented the most important results of economic reforms in Serbia, primarily the growth of gross domestic product (GDP) and the budget surplus and stressed that the projects implemented with the World Bank further accelerate the development of the Serbian economy.



The prime minister identified the continued strengthening of foreign investments as a priority for the future development, as well as further support to entrepreneurship and innovations, and to the programs to be implemented by the Science Fund, the government said on its website.



Van Gelder commended the financial results achieved and stated that the development of the Economic Development Plan is in progress, which will respect the goals of the government of Serbia and include guidelines for future development, with an emphasis on the areas with the greatest potential for the sustainable development of the Serbian economy.



Brnabic thanked the World Bank for its great assistance and support for Serbia to be a macroeconomically organized country, and expressed satisfaction with the selection of areas in which the World Bank participates and supports the strengthening of the local economy.