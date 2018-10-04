Politics President "disengages" troops put on alert last weekend President and Supreme Commander of the Serbian Army Aleksandar Vucic has ordered the disengagement of the rapid response forces on Thursday morning. Source: Tanjug Thursday, October 4, 2018 | 09:16 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

He did this "in accordance with his authority under the Law on Defense" and delivered his decision to the Minister of Defense Aleksandar Vulin and the Chief of General Staff Milan Mojsilovic, the Ministry of Defense announced.

The Serbian Army in cooperation with other security structures, in line with the order of the supreme commander, continues to monitor the security situation and is ready to protect its state and all our citizens at any time, no matter where they live, the Ministry of Defense said.



The troops in question were put on highest combat readiness level after Kosovo President Hashim Thaci, accompanied by special Rosu units, visited Lake Gazivode in the northern, mostly Serb part of Kosovo. During this visit, the helicopters as well as drones were seen in the North, according to some media.