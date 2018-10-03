Politics Thaci can go wherever he likes, says KFOR spokesperson The chief spokesperson for KFOR, Vincenzo Grasso, says Kosovo President Hashim Thaci has the right to move everywhere in Kosovo without any permission. Source: Beta Wednesday, October 3, 2018 | 12:35 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file, illustration)

Grasso said this while talking about Thaci's recent visit to Lake Gazivode, which further strained Belgrade-Pristina relations, and stressed that there was "no incident, arrest or military operation at that time."

"We confirm that there were no incident, no arrests, no military operations, no attack on anyone... Thaci visited this area and during the visit he was accompanied by a Kosovo police team that protects important persons," Grasso told Demostat website, commenting on Thaci's trip to Gazivode last Saturday, and the tension that it caused.



Grasso "confirmed that KFOR was not informed in advance of the visit but said that Mr. Thaci, as the highest leader of the Kosovo institutions, is free to move everywhere in Kosovo."



"Kosovo police do not have to ask for any permission to go to the north of Kosovo, they did not violate any rule," Grasso said.



The KFOR representative added that the situation in Kosovo was "calm and under control" adding that KFOR "calls on all parties to reduce tensions to the lowest level."



He added that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic are "right when they say that the Kosovo Security Force need KFOR's permission to go to the northern part of Kosovo, but neither the Kosovo Security Force nor any paramilitary or special units were accompanying Thaci, as reported by some media."



"After Mr. Thaci left the area, some blockades were erected in Zubin Potok, for no apparent reason. KFOR did not intervene because the blockades were no threat to security and freedom of movement, while in the meantime KFOR units were involved in monitoring a large protest in Pristina, which was gathered around 13,000 people," Grasso said.