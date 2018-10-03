Politics CEB support to health care projects in Serbia Prime Minister Ana Brnabic talked on Wednesday in Belgrade with Governor of the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB) Rolf Wenzel. Source: srbija.gov.rs Wednesday, October 3, 2018 | 12:03 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

According to the Serbian government, they spoke about the project of construction of a new University Children’s Clinic Tirsova II and the renovation and equipment of twenty general hospitals in Serbia, the financing of which has been secured by this European institution.

Wenzel said that EUR 54 million will be invested in the construction of Tirsova II from a CEB loan, of which EUR 30 million is envisaged for works and EUR 24 million for procurement of the necessary equipment.



The CEB governor said that the project of renovation of hospitals in Serbia is expected to be approved soon.



He explained that this is a very flexible model of financing that excludes complex procedures and that Serbia is the first country in the region in which this model will be applied.



Brnabic thanked Wenzel on good cooperation and support of the Development Bank to projects in the healthcare sector.



The renovation, equipment and modernization of hospitals and healthcare institutions is a priority for us, and first of all the Tirsova clinic, which is important not only for Belgrade and Serbia, but for the entire region, the Prime Minister stated.



In addition, she highlighted the importance of renovation and modernization of schools and institutions of culture, which is another priority for this government and herself personally.



Brnabic and Wenzel also spoke about the financing of the project of construction of a concert hall in Belgrade, for which the acoustics project is being currently elaborated.



The two officials agreed that the construction of this hall will have exceptional importance for the development of culture and tourism in Belgrade and Serbia as a whole.



They underlined that Serbia in cooperation with CEB has done a lot on the modernization and improvement of prison facilities, and on the implementation of the Regional Housing Program for solving the problems of the displaced persons.