Politics "Blair not acting on behalf of Belgrade in Kosovo talks" Tony Blair's Institute for Global Change has denied that the former British PM was negotiating the Kosovo issue on behalf of Serbia. Source: Beta Wednesday, October 3, 2018 | 10:53 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file)

In a short written response to Kosovo-based KoSSev website, the organization rejected allegations that Blair was involved.

"Mr. Blair is absolutely not acting on behalf of the Serbian government or president. Our Institute’s project is nothing to do with the Kosovo issue," spokesperson Julie Crowley said in a written statement.



Previously, such claims were denied by Vucic as well, who pointed out that he was the only one negotiating about Kosovo.



Opposition People's Party leader Vuk Jeremic said recently that the most intensive behind-the-scenes negotiations on "delimitation" in Kosovo were in progress, and that Blair was talking to top international officials on behalf of the president of Serbia.