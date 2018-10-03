Politics We recognize Kosovo for what it is, says Serbian PM Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Tuesday in Geneva that Serbia's interest is peace and stability in the region, as well as cooperation with all partners. Source: Beta, srbija.gov.rs Wednesday, October 3, 2018 | 09:12 Tweet Share (Photo: by Serbian government)

In a press statement after the conference organized by the World Economic Forum, Brnabic said that Serbia is primarily interested in the future, creating a region in which young people want to stay, as well as to profit from the fourth industrial revolution.

According to Brnabic, who was taking part in a meeting of leaders of the Western Balkans entitled "Dialogue on the Western Balkans", digitization is a unique opportunity not only for Serbia, but also for the region, because, as she pointed out, the winners of the fourth industrial revolution can also include those who were not the winners in previous cases.



The prime minister recalled that Serbia has recorded a surplus for the third consecutive year, that it is a leader in foreign direct investments and that unemployment has been halved, adding that stability is necessary for all the benefits of fiscal consolidation to be seen.



As much as we are politically and socially stable and strong, any perception of instability will affect us, she said.



The prime minister also touched on the issue of Kosovo. "This is the year in which we will recognize Kosovo for what it is - an autonomous province of Serbia," Brnabic said.