Politics "We won't sit idly by if someone tries to destroy RS" Serbia, as a guarantor of the Dayton peace agreement, is not interfering in the elections in Bosnia-Herzegovina (BiH), Ivica Dacic said on Tuesday. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, October 2, 2018 | 13:57

"Serbia is not interfering in who will vote for whom, but what we are interfering in is the survival of the Serb Republic (RS) and the rights of the Serb people in this area," said Serbia's first deputy PM and foreign minister.

Dacic, who attended the opening of a highway stretch in the RS - the Serb entity in BiH - also said his message for the Serbs was that preserving the RS is the most important project, and added that Serbia "will not sit idly by if someone tries to destroy the RS."



"The Serb people have never been a factor of instability. They will be that factor of stability going forward, too - but don't touch the Serb people's freedom," Dacic said.