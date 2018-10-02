Politics "South-East Europe could become region of winners" Prime Minister Ana Brnabic on Monday opened the Summit of 100 business leaders of South East Europe, held in Belgrade. Source: srbija.gov.rs Tuesday, October 2, 2018 | 10:24 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

Brnabic said that she believes that the entire region can become a region of winners by engaging in digital transformation processes.

According to the Serbian government, she stated that the fourth industrial revolution is the chance for Serbia and the region to catch up with the developed world, saying that this part of Europe cannot afford to miss this opportunity.



This is one of the key priorities of the government of Serbia, on which I work every day, the Prime Minister said, noting that Serbia is on a very good track in that respect.



According to her, our goal is to shift the focus of investments from labour-intensive ones to investments based on innovation and new technologies, as well as on research and development, and on the export of products and services based on the knowledge and global competitiveness of our companies.



Therefore, we must continue to improve the business environment, first of all through the reform of the legal-tax system and to work on the further linking of the region, by removing barriers to the exchange of knowledge, goods and services, she underlined.



The prime minister explained that around EUR 850 million have been invested in the road and railway infrastructure since the formation of this government, and that the development of the strategic transport network has been continued.



"We are working at high speed on boosting digital competencies. Owing to an EIB loan, around EUR 60 million will be invested over the next three years in infrastructure for start-up and innovation companies, research and development, laboratories and scientific projects," she said.



The prime minister recalled that electronic administration is being introduced into all segments, which is the response of the Serbian government to the need for more efficient and transparent public services.



From the end of October, thanks to the efforts of the National Bank of Serbia, it will be possible to make instant payments, Brnabic said and announced that in April 2019 a regional digital summit will be held in Belgrade with distinguished guests from the region, Europe and the world.



She pointed out that no government can transform the society on its own, without the active involvement of business leaders, whom she has invited to make proposals, but also to cooperate more with scientific institutes, and to be brave in conquering new markets and technologies.



She said that in the new digital age, they should not see themselves only as leaders of the region, but also as business leaders of Europe and the world.



"I call on you to be the first ones to develop technologies that you will export to the entire world. Our region already has such companies in various industries, first of all in the software industry. We have both world-renowned companies and institutes in the fields of genetics, biotechnologies, digital agriculture and blockchain," Brnabic underlined.



"We must be much braver and more determined when it comes to ourselves and our place in the world," the prime minister said.