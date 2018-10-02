Politics China returns Kosovo report snubbed by UK and US to UNSC The UN Security Council will in November discuss UN secretary-general's reports about Kosovo and Metohija, writes Belgrade daily Vecernje Novosti. Source: Beta Tuesday, October 2, 2018 | 09:09 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file, illustration)

According to the newspaper, the reports has been returned to the agenda of the Security Council by China, who will take over as the body's presiding country in November.

The article also specifies that two reports on Kosovo and Metohija filed by UN chief Antonia Guterresorts will be considered - that covering the period from April 16 to July 15, and another from mid-July to mid-October.



According to previous practice, the first report should have been discussed in August, but the United Kingdom, the presiding country at the time, did not include it in the agenda.



The US did the same when they took over in September.