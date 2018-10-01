Politics "EU's reaction to Macedonia referendum very important to me" President Aleksandar Vucic has commented from Moscow on the outcome of the referendum in Macedonia, and stressed that Europe must act more responsibly. Source: B92 Monday, October 1, 2018 | 16:53 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

"It's not my place to interfere in the internal affairs of a sovereign country... I'm afraid and it seems to me that some people from abroad underestimate us Balkan nations and think that they can do anything," Vucic said, adding:

"They think - 'we'll see if we can do it with the people, if not, then we won't, we will try to pressure deputies (parliament members), if that doesn't work either, no matter, it must be that way... I would ask people from Europe and the world to show respect toward us small nations and to show that they understand what is happening," said is Vucic.



He then "superimposed" the situation onto Serbia.



"Imagine me calling on people to take part in a referendum, and 25, 35 percent end up turning out, and me saying, 'we've won'... That is an impossible situation for me. There is democracy, constitutions and laws are there to be respected, even when the decision of the people isn't liked by someone. I don't like the stance of people in Serbia, to sit, to be silent, and to think that somebody from the sky will help. I respect that position if this is the position of the people, it's no good that I think differently, it's no good that I think we should be solving our future in a more responsible way, but my duty is to respect my people and understand the messages that people are sending, "Vucic added.



He stressed that the reaction from the EU (to the Macedonia referendum) was "very important to him."



"As far as the world is concerned, I expected more understanding for the real reasons behind the low turnout, and I expected someone to consider this in a realistic way. You cannot forget what the people think, Europe must take a more responsible stance," Vucic said.



The Serbian president added that he "respects the agreement between Greece and Macedonia" on the name of the latter - which was, among other things, included in the referendum question.