Politics For UN, Kosovo is no state, UN chief tells Serbian PM Prime Minister Ana Brnabic has met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the UN HQ in New York. Source: Beta Friday, September 28, 2018 | 11:31 Tweet Share (Tanjug/UN Photo)

During the meeting, Guterres stated that for the UN, Kosovo is not a state, the Serbian government said in a press release.

The UN chief also underlined that the UN will support a possible agreement reached by Belgrade and Pristina.



Brnabic said that Serbia is committed to the vision and mission of the UN, and that it was in her country's interest that the UN mission in Kosovo, UNMIK remains there in an unreduced number and without a change of mandate.



Guterres for his part "confirmed that UNMIK will remain in Kosovo."



First Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic, who took part in the meeting, invited Guterres to visit Serbia.