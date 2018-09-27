Politics Brnabic attends Bloomberg Global business forum in New York Prime Minister Ana Brnabic attended on Wednesday the Bloomberg Global business forum in New York. Source: srbija.gov.rs Thursday, September 27, 2018 | 10:22 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

It which focuses on free trade benefits at a time when a large number of countries advocate protectionism, the Serbian government announced.

In an introductory address to the guests, Michael Bloomberg stressed the importance of linking in business and said that today, more than ever, it is crucial to build bridges, not walls.



The main speaker at the opening of this forum was British Prime Minister Theresa May, who talked about the challenges and dangers of Brexit, and about vast opportunities that free trade provides.



The second key theme of the Bloomberg forum is the challenges and changes brought about by the 4th Industrial Revolution, and the importance of education for the jobs of the future.



The forum is attended by a large number of political and business leaders from all over the world, including Swiss President Alain Berset, New Zealand Prime Minister Jasinda Ardern, Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, IMF Director Christine Lagarde, EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, directors of leading world companies and others.