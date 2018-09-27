Politics Dacic: Pristina is "embarrassing" itself in New York Ivica Dacic says what Pristina representatives are doing on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York is "embarrassing" and "disgraceful." Source: Beta, Tanjug Thursday, September 27, 2018 | 09:17 Tweet Share (Tanjug/MFA))

The minister of foreign affairs of Serbia said that Pristina has sent 41 representatives to New York, while the Serbian delegation, led by Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, has "nine or ten" members.

Dacic stressed that the Pristina delegation was not officially invited, and recalled that its representatives "cannot enter the room where the meetings are held, but are instead in the corridors."



"If you look at the tweets and the various pieces of news they are releasing, it's mostly about somebody meeting someone in a hallway. On Tuesday there was one big embarrassment when the Moroccan prime minister was sitting down, and they approached him, and after that tweeted that they had discussed establishing diplomatic relations with Morocco (which has not recognized Kosovo)," Dacic said.



He added that the Moroccan minister called him "immediately."



"They were shocked, they wrote a denial, I mean, everything they (Pristina) do is a disgrace," Dacic said.



The minister added that in the upcoming period, more countries could be expected to withdraw their recognition of Kosovo's independence or announce that they had never done so. As Dacic said, he will have a series of bilateral meetings in New York with representatives both of those countries that have recognized Kosovo, and those who have not.