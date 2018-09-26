Politics UNMIK shouldn't be reduced - PM Ana Brnabic announced that she will call on not reducing the UNMIK Mission in Kosovo and Metohija at a panel in New York dedicated to peacekeeping operations. Source: srbija.gov.rs Wednesday, September 26, 2018 | 09:42 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

Brnabic, who heads the delegation of Serbia at the UN General Assembly, said that at a high-level meeting called "Action for Peace" she will stress that more than 300 women and men from Serbia are taking part in peacekeeping missions worldwide, showing Serbia’s commitment to peace and security around the world.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the UNMIK mission in Kosovo is one of the largest security missions "in a still complex environment" in the province.



She said she is convinced that the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina will be the topic of all meetings in New York.



Everyone is interested in how this dialogue is going on, Brnabic pointed out, and reiterated full support to President Aleksandar Vucic for his brave moves and determination to try to solve the multi-decade problem that politicians usually like to put aside.



According to Brnabic, Vucic is trying to solve the problem that will affect regional stability and security, and thus the stability and security in Europe.



Brnabic said that the Serbian delegation received a call to meet with US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross.



She added that this meeting shows an upward trend of relations between Serbia and the United States of America and will be held on Thursday or Friday.



Brnabic will later later today, at local time, participate in a high-level meeting called "Actions for Peace" dedicated to peacekeeping operations, organised by the UN Secretary-General.