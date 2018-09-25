Politics "Reconciliation in Kosovo crucial for peace" Outgoing US Ambassador in Pristina Greg Delawie said in an opinion piece reconciliation between Albanians and Serbs in Kosovo is "crucial for peace." Source: Tanjug Tuesday, September 25, 2018 | 12:29 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file, illustration)

In the article, published by Pristina-based daily Zeri, Delawie also said that "that more needs to be done in inclusion of Serbs and other minority communities."

"Kosovo has no time to lose dealing with its challenges. It needs to demonstrate to the international community that it can be a reliable partner that embraces trans-Atlantic values," Delawie wrote.