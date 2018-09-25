Politics Serbian PM attends reception organized by Trump Prime Minister Ana Brnabic attended in New York q reception hosted by US President Donald Trump, who is presiding over the UN General Assembly on Wednesday. Source: Prva TV Tuesday, September 25, 2018 | 09:48 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

She was among the 200 world officials who at least briefly talked to Trump.

"I cannot say that I had the time for a long conversation, but I thanked him for a new understanding of Serbia and an openness towards Serbia, to understand our position and to hear our voice," the prime minister of Serbia told Prva TV.



As she added, there were many "well-known faces and partners, old allies and representatives of countries with whom we still have open questions."



"It was very interesting and useful to be in one place with all these people," Brnabic said.