Politics "US encourages continuation of Belgrade-Pristina dialogue" Prime Minister Ana Brnabic began on Monday her a visit to New York, where she will attend the UN General Assembly, by meeting with US Senator Ron Johnson. Source: srbija.gov.rs Tuesday, September 25, 2018 | 09:29 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

Johnson is chair of the US Senate Homeland Security Committee and of the Subcommittee on Europe and Regional Security Cooperation.

During the talks, Brnabic said she would use her visit to the United States and participation in the general debate at the UN General Assembly to discuss with world leaders Serbia's achievements in political and economic reforms, the Serbian government announced.



Serbia is committed to stability and we will do everything to preserve peace and stability in the region, the Prime Minister said and underlined that Pristina does not contribute to dialogue and makes it difficult to reach a solution.



Senator Johnson, who visited Belgrade in early September this year, said that he conveyed to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic the message that the United States is a friend of Serbia and the Serbian people.



The United States wants to help find a solution to Kosovo and Metohija and we encourage the continuation of dialogue of the two sides, Johnson reiterated.



The Prime Minister underlined that it is very important that the US Administration has changed its attitude towards Serbia.



Brnabic noted that for Serbia it is very important to receive support on its path to the EU and concluded that EU membership is the main foreign policy goal of Serbia and that there is no alternative to that.



Later in the evening, the Prime Minister will attend in New York a reception organised by US President Donald Trump.