Politics Vucic is "honored by opportunity to talk with Putin" Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Monday that he was honored to have the opportunity to talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Vucic also noted that he expects this meeting (reportedly on Oct. 2 in Moscow) to have "great importance for further strengthening of the friendship between the Serbian and the Russian people and for the development of comprehensive cooperation between the two countries," reads a press release issued by his office.

On the eve his trip to Moscow and his talks with Putin, Vucic received Russian Ambassador to Serbia Aleksandr Chepurin, with whom he discussed "concrete proposals for strategic projects of economic cooperation in various fields, such as energy and infrastructure."



Vucic and Chepurin "stressed that such projects would greatly benefit economic progress of Serbia and Russia."



In connection with this, they announced that a session of the Mixed Committee for cooperation between the two countries would be held soon.



Vucic is quoted as saying that Serbia's stability, as well as peace and cooperation in the region, represent "the basis of the state policy" - but that "nothing must jeopardize the sovereignty and independence of our country."



Vucic also "clearly and unequivocally confirmed that Serbia will remain a militarily neutral country," the press release said.