Politics Vucic to meet with Putin in early October - report Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will on Monday in Belgrrade meet with Russian Ambassador Aleksandr Chepurin. Source: Tanjug Monday, September 24, 2018 | 09:11 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file)

According to Tanjug, Vucic will on October 2 in Moscow meet with the president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.

Chepurin earlier wrote on Twitter that the meeting will be held in early October, and that the two leaders are expected to discuss "key bilateral and regional issues."



The presidents of Serbia and Russia met in Moscow in May when they discussed Kosovo and Metohija, the purchase of Russian military equipment for Serbia, and bilateral relations between the two countries.



Vucic then attended Victory Day parade in Moscow and took part in the Immortal Regiment march.