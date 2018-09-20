Politics Serbians can now travel to UAE without visas The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is Serbia's most important partner in the Persian Gulf region, Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said on Thursday. Source: Beta, srbija.gov.rs Friday, September 21, 2018 | 08:30 Tweet Share (mfa.gov.rs)

Serbia is committed to raising relations with that country to the level of strategic partnership, Dacic also said, according to the Serbian government.

At the reception at the Serbian embassy in Abu Dhabi, Dacic said that the UAE recognized Serbia as an important partner in the Balkans, as evidenced by the number of successful Emirate companies operating in our country.



On the other hand, a considerable number of renowned Serbian companies is successfully doing business in the UAE and they are promoting Serbia in the best possible way, Dacic underlined.



Dacic also met with UAE's minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, to discuss bilateral relations, and lifting visas for Serbian citizens, the Serbian Foreign Ministry said.



"At today's meeting, the foreign ministers of Serbia and the UAE agreed on the lifting of visas for Serbian citizens who travel to this country," a press release issued on September 20 has been quoted by Beta agency.