Politics Serbia seeks strategic partnership with UAE The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is Serbia's most important partner in the Persian Gulf region, Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said on Thursday. Source: srbija.gov.rs Thursday, September 20, 2018 | 16:44

Serbia is committed to raising relations with that country to the level of strategic partnership, Dacic also said, according to the Serbian government.

At the reception at the Serbian embassy in Abu Dhabi, Dacic said that the UAE recognized Serbia as an important partner in the Balkans, as evidenced by the number of successful Emirate companies operating in our country.



On the other hand, a considerable number of renowned Serbian companies is successfully doing business in the UAE and they are promoting Serbia in the best possible way, Dacic underlined.