Politics Serbia initials agreement on Frontex with EU EU Commissioner for Migration and Home Affairs Dimitris Avramopoulos and Serbian Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic have initialed the agreement on Frontex. Source: Tanjug Thursday, September 20, 2018 | 11:01

This agreement refers to the activities carried out by the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) in Serbia.

Avramopulos said that this would enable Frontex to, in cooperation with the Serbian Ministry of Interior, conduct border checks of migrants, thereby increasing the security of EU's external borders.



Stefanovic said that it was important for Serbia to ensure that citizens are safe, and reminded that in 2015, when the migrant crisis took place, the EU "treated Serbia as a member state."