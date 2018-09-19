Politics Minister thanks Red Star for banner displayed at stadium Serbian Deputy Prime Minister and President of the Gender Equality Coordinating Body Zorana Mihajlovic on Wednesday thanked FK Crvena Zvezda (FC Red Star). Source: Tanjug Wednesday, September 19, 2018 | 16:54 Tweet Share Zorana Mihajlovic (Tanjug)

Mihajlovic thanked the club for the joint campaign carried out during the Champions League group phase match Red Star played against Napoli.

"All the fans (at the stadium), more than a million citizens of Serbia and several million inhabitants of the region and our continent could clearly see during the TV broadcast a 17-meter-long banner reading, in English, 'Stop Violence Against Women'," she said.



"Red Star, the Coordinating Body for Gender Equality and the whole of Serbia have shown their best face with this message and raised their voices against violence against women, a problem that Serbia and the world are facing," Mihajlovic said.



The minister also congratulated the fans, the management and all the players of the club on drawing the game and winning their first point in Europe's top football competition.