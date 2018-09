Politics PM to attend UN General Assembly in New York Prime Minister Ana Brnabic will represent Serbia at an annual session of the United Nations General Assembly. Source: srbija.gov.rs Wednesday, September 19, 2018 | 15:34 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

The UNGA will be held at the end of this month in New York City.

On Wednesday, during a visit the Patriarch Pavle high school, where she attended a public lecture of an IT class, Brnabic confirmed her participation in the session of this world organization, the government announced on its website.